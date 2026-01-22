AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO), and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Wednesday signed a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) valued at JD14.45 million.

The MoU aims to support and encourage investment in the Agricultural Development Industrial Complex in the Southern Ghor region of southern Karak governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the five-year agreement, the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate JD4,847,103 to support infrastructure for the complex’s factories. An additional JD1.818 million will be invested in developing the industrial complex’s infrastructure, including roads, sewage systems, a treatment plant, lighting, surveillance cameras, and other essential facilities.

The MoU also dedicates JD6,655,103 to support the industrial zone and its associated factories, bringing the total investment to approximately JD14.45 million.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will oversee the development of national energy strategies, comprehensive sector planning, and the implementation of public policies to achieve the goals of the energy sector. EDCO will handle electricity distribution for the project, while JEDCO will focus on developing productive projects in the industrial, service, and agribusiness sectors, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The initiative also aims to improve the business environment and provide technical and financial assistance through the Industrial Support Fund for programs tailored to sector-specific needs.

According to the MoU, production must begin within two years of signing the investment contract, with at least 30 per cent of added value sourced locally and all production inputs made in Jordan. The project is expected to generate a total of 1,300 jobs for residents of the Southern Ghor region, including 450 direct and 600 indirect positions. A training plan for employees will also be implemented in cooperation with relevant authorities.

The memorandum seeks to enhance cooperation among the four signatories in implementing investment incentives within the Southern Ghor Agricultural Industrial Estate, previously approved by the Cabinet. These incentives target SMEs and include subsidies for electricity costs in the agricultural sector, aiming to reduce production costs, boost the competitiveness of food industries using local agricultural products, and increase the added value of the national econo

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

