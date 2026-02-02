AMMAN — Jordan industrial exports grew by 9.3 per cent during the first 11 months of 2025, reaching their highest level in more than a decade, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) announced on Sunday.

The chamber reported that industrial exports climbed to JD7.969 billion in the January–November period, up from JD7.292 billion over the same months of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report indicated that industrial earnings accounted for nearly 92 per cent of total national exports, underscoring the central role of the industrial sector in supporting the trade balance and driving economic growth, while maintaining momentum despite regional and international challenges.

The chamber attributed the record performance to the strength and diversity of the national production base, noting that a wide range of industrial products contributed to export growth.

Key products included cement, chemical fertilisers, phosphate, raw potash, food products, chemicals and jewellery, reflecting the competitiveness of Jordan industry in regional and international markets.

According to the figures of the JCI, eight major industrial sectors served as the main drivers of export growth. Construction industries recorded the highest growth rate at 120 per cent, driven by increased demand for construction materials, particularly in the Syrian market.

Engineering and electrical industries ranked second with growth of 15.8 per cent, followed by food, supply and agricultural industries at 14 per cent, mining industries at 12.7 per cent, and plastic and rubber industries at 8.9 per cent.

On export destinations, Arab countries remained the main market for Jordan industrial exports, accounting for 42 per cent of total exports.

Syria topped Arab markets with an increase of around JD180 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with a rise of JD112 million.

Exports to European markets recorded "notable" growth of 45 per cent, particularly to Italy, the Netherlands and Germany, with a combined increase of around JD186 million.

This reflects success in diversifying export markets and strengthening presence in non-traditional destinations, the chamber said, noting that the results indicate the sustainability of Jordan export capacity in terms of quality, diversity and price competitiveness,

The JCI also noted that the results reflects the ability to meet growing demand in Arab and European markets within a clear strategy to open new markets and consolidate traditional ones.

It added that industry remains a "key" pillar of economic growth through job creation, strengthening foreign currency reserves and supporting the national economy.

