AMMAN — The industrial exports recorded notable growth of 7.7 per cent during the first ten months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, according to official figures.

Statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed that industrial exports reached JD7.1 billion during the January–October period of 2025, up from JD6.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The Jordan Chamber of Industry said that industrial exports accounted for nearly 91 per cent of total national exports, reflecting the industrial sector’s dominance of Jordan’s export base and its role in supporting the trade balance and boosting economic growth.

The chamber attributed the growth to the expansion of several key industrial sectors, led by the construction industries, which recorded a sharp increase of 105 per cent. Exports of food, supply and agricultural industries rose by 15 per cent, while mining industries grew by 14 per cent.

Exports of engineering and electrical industries increased by 11 per cent, while chemical industries and cosmetics recorded growth of 3 per cent, the chamber added.

According to the chamber, the growth was driven by the strength and diversity of the national production base, with a wide range of products contributing to export performance.

These include cement, chemical fertilisers, phosphate, raw potash, food and chemical products, as well as jewellery, highlighting the competitiveness of Jordanian industries in external markets and their ability to meet diverse market needs.

Regarding export destinations, the chamber noted that Arab countries remain the main destination for Jordanian industrial exports, accounting for nearly 42 per cent of the total.

Chamber figures showed that exports to Syria rose by JD157 million during the first ten months of 2025 to reach JD203 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia increased by JD93 million to JD1.048 billion.

Industrial exports to European markets also grew by 46 per cent, particularly to Italy, the Netherlands and Germany, with a combined increase of JD175 million, reflecting the sector’s ability to diversify geographically and adapt to regional fluctuations.

The industrial sector, which includes more than 18,000 industrial establishments across the Kingdom, contributes around 25 per cent of the national economy directly, measured by gross domestic product (GDP). This contribution rises to 42 per cent when indirect linkages with other economic sectors are taken into account.

The Economic Modernisation Vision places the industrial sector among its top priorities, aiming to double industrial output to create 260,000 jobs by 2033, while focusing on strategic and promising industrial sectors to enhance competitiveness and raise the contribution of exports to overall sector growth to as much as 65 per cent.

