DAMASCUS - Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier flynas has signed an agreement to establish a new joint airline in Syria.

The agreement, signed in Damascus, establishes flynas Syria as a joint venture between flynas and the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, with ownership split 49 percent for flynas and 51 percent for the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport.

The signing took place in the presence of the Syrian president and forms part of a broader package of strategic Saudi-Syrian investment agreements coordinated with the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

The announcement coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding to develop and operate Aleppo International Airport, signaling a parallel effort to rehabilitate critical aviation infrastructure alongside airline operations.

Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said the two agreements reflect “a strategic direction toward building an integrated aviation ecosystem that enhances regional connectivity and supports economic development in both countries.”

He added that Saudi Arabia is ready to work closely with Syrian authorities across multiple tracks, including airport development and the rehabilitation of air navigation infrastructure.

Once operational, flynas Syria is expected to connect Syria with destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, facilitating passenger movement while supporting trade and tourism.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the initiative demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to high-quality cross-border investments, describing aviation as a key enabler of economic development and positioning flynas Syria as a model for constructive investment cooperation.

Hisham Al-Assari, President of the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said the project supports Syria’s national vision to rebuild and modernize its civil aviation sector, with a focus on safety, operational sustainability, and alignment with global best practices.

flynas CEO Bandar Al-Mohanna said the investment reflects confidence in Syria’s long-term economic potential and strategic geographic position, noting that the country is well placed to serve as a regional air travel hub.

In December 2025, civil aviation authorities from Saudi Arabia and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh covering technical cooperation and discussions to update the Air Transport Services Agreement, establishing the regulatory framework for expanded air services between the two countries.

Commercial operations of flynas Syria are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the completion of licensing and operational procedures in line with international aviation safety and security standards.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

