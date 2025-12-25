AMMAN – The Eurepean Parliament has approved a €500 million macro-financial aid package for Jordan, according to the EU Delegation in Amman.

The delegation wrote on X platform that the aid package for the Kingdom aims at boosting economic stability and supporting recovery amid regional tensions and global uncertainty.

In mid-October the European Council said that it had decided on its position for negotiations with the European Parliament regarding the provision of a further 500 million euros in Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Jordan.

The council said at the time that EU assistance will help bolster Jordan’s economic stability and support its ongoing reform agenda in the face of mounting internal and external challenges, the council said on its website.

“It [the assistance] aims to support the restoration of a sustainable external financing situation for the country, thereby supporting its economic and social development.

The council said that the assistance, provided in response to Jordan’s request for additional support in January 2025, will be available for two and a half years and provided in the form of long-term loans, disbursed in three instalments.

The EU has provided Jordan with 1.08 billion euros under three previous MFA programmes since 2013, it said, adding that a fourth MFA programme is currently underway, with a first instalment of 250 million euros disbursed on September 17.

“The funds continue to support key reforms in public finance management, social and labour policy, and governance.”

The EU and Jordan have been linked by an Association Agreement since 2002. In 2022, they signed the partnership priorities, which aim to strengthen cooperation further and will guide the partnership until 2027.

The EU's support to Jordan assists the country in mitigating the impact of the war in Syria and the resulting large number of refugees as well as the impact of other regional conflicts, including the war in Gaza, the council said.

MFA is a form of financial aid extended by the EU to partner countries experiencing a balance of payments crisis. It is available to enlargement and EU neighbourhood countries experiencing severe balance-of-payments problems.

