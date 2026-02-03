AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah on Monday underlined the "genuine opportunities" available for Jordan and Syria to forge a strategic economic partnership aimed at achieving sustainable development and addressing regional challenges.

Speaking at the Jordanian-Syrian Economic Forum, organised by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Qudah said that bilateral relations are “deeply-rooted” in historical ties and mutual interests.

He stressed that Royal directives are clear regarding the full support of Syria’s stability, which remains a priority on Jordan’s international agenda, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Minister said that Jordan is finalising a comprehensive logistical "master plan", which includes a cargo airport in Mafraq and specialised development zones, noting that these projects are designed to bolster the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for transport and services.

Qudah added that Joint coordination with the Syrian side is essential for the success of these corridors, as unilateral development will not yield the desired results.

He noted that several projects will be offered as public-private partnerships.

The Minister also pointed out that the proposed logistical zones would play a pivotal role in Syria’s reconstruction phase.

He announced that technical discussions are underway to review the "negative lists" of prohibited goods, with a potential opening of markets expected by March based on the principle of reciprocity.

For his part, Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade Nidal al Shaar acknowledged the extensive damage to Syria's infrastructure and industrial sectors but noted that a recovery phase has begun.

Al Shaar pointed out that the return of nearly six million consumers to the Syrian market creates new investment prospects, calling on Jordanian firms to assist in reintegrating Syria into the global economic and financial systems.

According to official data, trade exchange between the two nations witnessed a significant 185 per cent increase during the first 11 months of 2025, reaching JD308 million compared with JD108 million in 2024.

The forum concluded with calls from private sector representatives to establish a joint business council and organise regular trade exhibitions to translate diplomatic ties into tangible investment projects on the ground, Petra reported.

