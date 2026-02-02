AMMAN — Exports of the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) rose by 19 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2025, reflecting improved performance across "key" industrial sectors in northern Jordan.

ICI Chairman Hani Abu Hassan, said exports reached $86.7 million last month, up from $73.1 million in January 2025, pointing to "sustained" momentum in industrial activity in the governorate.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Abu Hassan said the Chamber issued 1,240 certificates of origin in January, compared with 1,089 during the same month last year, marking a 14 per cent increase.

He said the leather and garment sector continued to account for the largest share of exports, rising to $74.8 million from $62.8 million a year earlier, driven by stronger demand in external marketsو, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The food and agricultural industries sector recorded growth of 38 per cent, with exports increasing to $6.5 million from $4.7 million in January 2025.

The pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector also posted a 24 per cent increase, reaching $2.9 million, compared with $2.4 million in the same month last year.

Abu Hassan said the US remained the leading destination for Irbid’s industrial exports, with shipments exceeding $53.8 million, followed by Arab countries at around $14.7 million and European countries at nearly $11.5 million.

He added that Al-Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE) accounted for 96.3 per cent of the Chamber’s total exports in January, valued at $83.5 million, followed by Cyber City at 2.9 per cent, or about $2.5 million, while direct exports amounted to $985,000.

Abu Hassan said the figures underscore the "central" role of industrial zones in the governorate as hubs for production and export, supporting investment flows and job creation, Petra reported.

