AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi on Sunday underscored that institutionalising post-legislative impact assessment aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to enhance institutional performance and bolster political, economic, and administrative modernisation.

Chairing a meeting of the House Economy and Investment Committee, Qadi noted that such evaluations positively impact the national economy's competitiveness and improve the investment climate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting, headed by MP Khalid Abu Hassan, was held to present the committee's report on the legislative impact of the 2022 Investment Environment Law (No. 21).

The session was attended by First Deputy Speaker Khamis Atieh, Assistant Speaker Maysoon Qawabah, and several committee members, alongside House Secretary-General Awad Al Ghuwairi and Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Country Director Rana Qaawar.

Qadi described the adoption of post-legislative scrutiny as a "qualitative leap" in parliamentary work, aiming to refine legislation and strengthen the oversight role of the House by measuring the actual impact of laws and regulations on citizens and various sectors.

He explained that this approach converts evaluation outcomes into practical legislative or oversight tracks, which are then submitted as recommendations to the government for amending laws or improving executive procedures.

Abu Hassan said that the report on the Investment Environment Law represents the Lower House's first institutional experience in applying impact measurement methodology. He noted that this reflects a qualitative development in oversight practices, particularly regarding economic legislation and its alignment with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

He added that the committee and the Secretariat, in partnership with the WFD, adopted a research-based methodology to monitor challenges facing the law's implementation and propose practical recommendations to align the legislative framework with development priorities.

Qaawar noted that the WFD, in cooperation with the House Secretariat, is preparing a manual to institutionalise post-legislative review, adding that the guide will serve as a permanent institutional reference, enabling the Secretariat's staff to adopt a structured methodology for measuring the impact of future legislation.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

