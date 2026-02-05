AMMAN — The international audit team from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on Wednesday concluded its mission in the Kingdom following intensive inspections that involved a comprehensive audit of civil aviation security and facilitation procedures in Jordan.

During the closing session, held under the patronage of the Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Dhaifallah Farajat, the audit team presented "preliminary" results reflecting the marked "excellence" of the national aviation system, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The international team expressed the organisation’s appreciation for the high standards maintained by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in aviation security, underscoring that Jordan has achieved "advanced" performance indicators that place it among the world's leading countries in this sector.

The team commended the high level of harmony and teamwork between CARC and all strategic partners, as well as the close coordination with security agencies operating at airports.

They further lauded the ability of airports and national carriers to implement the most stringent international standards.

Farajat emphasised that this success is the fruit of cumulative efforts and continuous support for the aviation ecosystem.

He reaffirmed CARC's commitment to further developing policies and procedures to ensure the "highest" security levels, enhancing Jordan's position as a vital regional hub for air transport.

The audit is part of the Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA) required by ICAO to ensure member states' compliance with international standards and recommended practices regarding civil aviation security and facilitation.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

