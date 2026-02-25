Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's main gateways, Muscat and Salalah, airports have been recognized as the best in the region by the Airports Council International (ACI) in its ASQ Customer Service Awards.

Muscat handled 777,034 passengers from 53,715 flights in January 2026.

The award measures passenger satisfaction from travelers while they are at the airport, when their experiences are live, providing the most accurate and timely picture of the passenger experience at each step of the journey.

Among the best airports in the Middle East (at departures), Muscat Airport was the best in the 5 to 15 million category.

Muscat and Salalah airports have the most dedicated staff in the Middle East.

Salalah offers easeist airport journey in the Middle East.

Muscat and Salalah are the most enjoyable and also cleanest airports in the region.

Passenger satisfaction increased globally despite continued traffic growth

ACI said that nearly 707,000 passengers were surveyed worldwide in real time as more than half of the world’s air travellers passed through an ASQ-rated airport.

Border and Passport Control recorded the largest satisfaction gains globally, while airport ambience and cleanliness were the strongest drivers of overall satisfaction.

“Airports are demonstrating that passenger satisfaction can continue to rise despite growing pressure,” said ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci. “These awards reflect the collective efforts of airport teams and stakeholders worldwide. As we celebrate the ASQ program’s 20th Anniversary, we recognize two decades of trusted insights and recognition that have helped airports create better and more memorable journeys. Congratulations to all the ACI ASQ Customer Experience Award winners for their unwavering dedication to passenger experience,” the ACI release said.

