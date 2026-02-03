TUNIS – Tunisia and Jordan will embark in 2026 on a new phase of economic integration, Tunisia’s Ambassador to Jordan Moufida Zribi said in an interview with TAP.

This new phase includes high-level visits and unprecedented investments in information and communication technologies, medical tourism, agri-food industries, electricity, construction materials and other promising fields.

This orientation is the outcome of the official visit paid to Jordan in January 2025 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, which resulted in drafting an operational roadmap based on a precise timetable, Zribi specified.

The ambassador stressed that the diplomatic mission is currently working, in coordination with Jordan’s Ministry of Investment and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), to organise a promotional day highlighting the advantages of investment in both countries, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Planning. A presentation on investment opportunities and incentives in the two countries will also be delivered during this event, she noted.

A bilateral meeting on medical tourism is also expected within the framework of complementarity, Zribi added.

The diplomatic mission is also working to organise an exploratory visit by delegations of Jordanian businesspeople to Tunisia in 2026, with a view to strengthening regional economic networking.

“We are currently finalising the procedures to organise an exhibition of Tunisian products in Amman, as well as preparations for a Tunisian-Jordanian economic forum and a large sectoral exhibition, with the participation of a significant number of Tunisian companies interested in the Jordanian market,” the ambassador said.

She expressed optimism about the future of Tunisian-Jordanian cooperation in the field of investment, given the political will of both countries and their shared determination to promote bilateral investment and create joint projects in strategic, high-value-added sectors.

Zribi stressed that the private sector remains the main pillar of this transition, highlighting the political will between Tunisia and Jordan, which will open up new prospects for joint high-value-added projects for the benefit of both peoples.

The pharmaceutical sector represents one of the most successful models of cooperation, through the establishment of the Jordanian pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals, which has recently strengthened its presence in Tunisia by opening a new production unit. This reflects the confidence of Jordanian investors in Tunisia’s business climate, she said.

According to FIPA statistics, the number of Jordanian investment projects established in Tunisia stands at 19, including 15 projects in the industrial sector and four in the services sector, with a total value estimated at TND 645 million, creating nearly 2,130 jobs.

Conversely, Tunisian businesspeople are showing interest in investing in Jordan, particularly in the textile and services sectors, reflecting reciprocal momentum in investment orientations.

Trade exchanges between Tunisia and Jordan exceeded, in 2025, for the first time in the history of bilateral relations, the threshold of TND 150 million, recording a growth of 6.5%.

