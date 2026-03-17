Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced that 120,000 taxpayers have voluntarily joined the simplified tax system, according to a statement.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Egyptian Federation for Financing Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEF), the minister noted that taxpayers voluntarily submitted 660,000 amended and new declarations, disclosing a business volume of EGP 1 trillion and paid EGP 80 billion in additional taxes.

This aligns with the government's commitment to boosting direct communication with its investor partners to address tax, customs, and financial challenges with practical solutions.

Meanwhile, the second package of tax incentives will be presented to the House of Representatives after the Eid El-Fitr holiday.

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