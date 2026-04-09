AJMAN - Ajman’s Transport Authority recorded 30,378 public transport trips in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting growing usage of public transit services in the emirate and rising customer confidence in service quality and efficiency.

Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at Ajman Transport Authority, said the figures underscore ongoing monitoring of operational performance indicators and the authority’s commitment to developing public transport services and improving efficiency in line with customer needs.

He added that the authority continues to enhance the readiness of the public transport system and upgrade service levels to support smooth mobility and provide a safe, organised and reliable travel experience across Ajman, alongside developing operational plans in line with daily traffic demands.