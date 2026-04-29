The UAE Circular Economy Council held its first meeting of 2026, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. The meeting took place at Barakat Quality Plus Group, which specialises in the production of fresh foods and juices.

Attended by council members representing government, private sector, and academic entities, the meeting discussed the latest developments related to national policies and initiatives aimed at accelerating the UAE’s transition toward a circular economy model, with a focus on developing governance frameworks and strengthening regulatory and operational structures to ensure the efficient and effective implementation of policies on the ground.

It also addressed promising investment opportunities in circular economy sectors. It also reviewd the role of innovation in the growth of the food industry, and the importance of building national capacities and enhancing the readiness of local talent to support more sustainable and efficient production models.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: “The food sector is one of the key pillars in strengthening the UAE’s food security system, given its vital role in ensuring the sustainability of supply and meeting the needs of society under various conditions, especially in light of current challenges affecting global supply chains due to ongoing geopolitical and economic crises. This requires reinforcing the adoption of circular economy policies in this vital sector to improve its efficiency, resilience, and ability to respond swiftly to various changes.”

He continued: “The Council’s efforts are ongoing to expand partnerships between the public and private sectors and enhance integration between them in developing sustainable circular policies and embedding them within the food security system, particularly through the Food Economic Cluster, which serves as a comprehensive national umbrella for food-related activities and industries in the country. This is in addition to encouraging innovation in food production, storage, and distribution technologies, contributing to improving supply chain efficiency and supporting the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031.”

He also conducted a field visit to Barakat Quality Plus Group, where he reviewed production lines and advanced technologies in use, as well as the fresh food and juice products being produced, in addition to the group’s future expansion plans in the food industries sector, aimed at enhancing its production capacity and supporting its growth in the markets.

Barakat Group was established in 1976 and is today one of the leading producers and suppliers of a wide range of fresh products, foods, and freshly prepared beverages, serving luxury hotels, cafés, restaurants, premium retail outlets, and major catering companies in the UAE.