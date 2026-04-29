China – An official delegation from the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones is currently conducting a strategic visit to China. Led by H E Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Vice Chairman of the Authority, the mission aims to explore advanced industries within the high-tech pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors. The visit further seeks to bolster cooperation regarding logistics partnerships and the storage of petroleum derivatives.

The delegation, which includes officials from various economic zones, Khazaen Economic City, and Sohar Port, has toured several Chinese cities to engage with government representatives and specialized bio-pharmaceutical companies. These engagements featured field visits to advanced economic zones and manufacturing facilities dedicated to medical equipment and petroleum storage. During these meetings, Chinese enterprises expressed a positive interest in investing within the Sultanate, citing the competitive incentives offered by the nation’s economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities.