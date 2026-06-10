Muscat – The Majlis A’Shura on Tuesday urged stronger government measures to address rising prices of essential goods and services, as members warned that inflation is placing increasing pressure on household spending across the sultanate.

The issue was raised during a session chaired by H E Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura, in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Nadabi, Secretary-General, and other members.

An urgent statement presented by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Balushi, representative of Suhar, highlighted the economic and social impacts of sustained increases in the cost of basic commodities.

Citing data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the statement noted inflationary pressures across key categories, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish and transport services.

Members said rising living costs were placing additional strain on families and called for tighter market monitoring to prevent unjustified price increases. They also urged authorities to strengthen oversight mechanisms, curb monopolistic practices and promote fair competition.

The statement further called for diversification of import sources, alongside enhanced national food security through stronger domestic production and the maintenance of strategic reserves of essential goods.

Opening the session, H E Al Maawali said the shura continues to support Oman’s development process through legislative review and discussion of issues directly linked to citizens’ welfare and national progress. He praised members for their engagement in committee work and deliberations.

The council also reviewed several draft laws and international agreements referred by the government under procedures set out in the Oman Council Law.

Among the key items was a proposed Draft Law on Alternative Penalties and Alternative Criminal Measures, submitted by the Legislative and Legal Committee. The draft aims to reduce the social, economic and psychological impacts of custodial sentences, while strengthening rehabilitation, reintegration and restorative justice approaches.

Members also approved proposals to expand public-private partnerships in early childhood education and specialised services for gifted students, academically outstanding learners and persons with disabilities.

The shura also endorsed reports calling for an assessment of local industries and improvements in electricity and water services. Members stressed the importance of enhancing industrial competitiveness, increasing local content, attracting quality investment and strengthening infrastructure to support Oman’s long-term economic diversification objectives.