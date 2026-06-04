MUSCAT: Oman Customs will make the use of pallets mandatory for imported goods arriving through land border crossings from July 15, 2026, in a move aimed at speeding up cargo handling and customs clearance.

The Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police said the decision is based on Article 44 of the GCC Unified Customs Law and is intended to improve the flow of commercial shipments through border posts.

The requirement will apply first to imports entering the Sultanate of Oman by land. From September 15, 2026, it will also apply to imports arriving through air and sea ports.

Goods that require loading and handling must be placed on wooden, plastic or metal pallets. Exemptions include items that cannot practically be placed on pallets, such as liquids, heavy equipment, pipes, fibres, stone blocks, marble and similar cargo.

Oman Customs urged importers and logistics operators to comply with the requirement when importing goods, warning that shipments which do not meet the rules will be returned to their country of origin.

The measure is part of wider efforts to improve customs efficiency, reduce delays and support smoother trade movement across Oman’s entry points.

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