MUSCAT - Oman has completed award procedures for 35 development-related projects and service contracts worth RO 73.37 million, led by road, health, housing and utilities works, the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority said.

The largest package, valued at RO 15.6 million, covers the completion of remaining works on the Sultan Turki bin Said road, including the first phase, second part, and the second phase, first part.

The list also includes RO 6.99 million for the Al Qawri–Qurayyat–Wadi Mistal road in the Wilayat of Nakhal in South Al Batinah, and RO 4.84 million for the design and construction of a road linking Ibra and Dima Wa'Taiyyin in North Al Sharqiyah.

Health sector contracts formed a major part of the awards. These include RO 4.56 million for operation and maintenance of equipment at Sultan Qaboos Hospital and affiliated health units in Dhofar, RO 3.89 million for similar services at Sur Hospital and related health units in South Al Sharqiyah, and more than RO 2.05 million for periodic maintenance of X-ray equipment at Ministry of Health facilities.

Housing and public services were also covered. The authority completed award procedures for a RO 4.33 million project to build 240 housing units for citizens in Sahl Hamran in the Wilayat of Salalah. It also awarded RO 4.31 million for the maintenance, repair and rehabilitation of aflaj and supporting wells across several governorates.

Other major projects include RO 4.24 million for the establishment of the Oman Genome Centre and the Biocentre in Muscat, RO 4.12 million for works on the Sint–Wadi Al Aali road in Al Dakhiliyah, and RO 3.34 million for the construction of a library at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

The awards also include RO 3 million for protection works in Muttrah, RO 1.56 million for additional works linked to Al Zahrah Street in Suhar, RO 1.2 million for additional works on the Al Fawaris Square project in Sur, and RO 1.17 million for the development and hosting of a medical fitness examination system for the Ministry of Health.

Smaller contracts covered facilities management at the National Museum, leasing premises for the Consumer Protection Authority, waste collection and transport services in Musandam, technical staffing for health facilities, tourism representation in the UK and Ireland, and consultancy works for ports and coastal development.

The authority said the awards were made in implementation of decisions by the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, as the government continues to advance infrastructure, public service and local development projects across the Sultanate of Oman.

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