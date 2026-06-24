MUSCAT - Oman paid more than RO 1.7 billion to the private sector by the end of 2025, covering vouchers processed through the government's e-financial system after completing the full documentary cycle, according to the State's Final Account for Fiscal Year 2025.

For anyone running a business that depends on public contracts — and thousands of Omani companies do — that figure matters more than the headline budget balance. Government payments are not simply a line in an account. They are the difference between a contractor meeting payroll, a supplier extending credit, or a small firm bidding for its next job.

For many SMEs, delayed government payments do not just create inconvenience. They create crisis. Regular settlement of dues is one of the most direct forms of private-sector support the state can provide.

The RO 1.7 billion figure needs to be read alongside the sharp rise in development expenditure — up 38 per cent to RO 1.577 billion in 2025 — as faster project execution generates more vouchers and more claims. When projects move, payments move.

The connection runs through the whole economy. Contractors pay subcontractors. Subcontractors buy materials from suppliers. Suppliers pay their own workers and transport costs. A delay at any stage creates pressure through the chain.

Oman has been working to strengthen public financial management and reduce payment cycles. The 2025 figure is consistent with that effort. But the final account does not break down payments by sector, company size or governorate — information that would give a clearer sense of how broadly the benefit was distributed.

The share going to SMEs and Omani-owned businesses, specifically, is the number worth tracking. Project spending that flows primarily through large contractors or foreign firms has a weaker multiplier effect domestically than spending that reaches local enterprises directly.

As Oman expands its development programme under Vision 2040, the efficiency and transparency of government payment systems will become increasingly important. The RO 1.7 billion figure is a good start. A breakdown of where it went would make it a better story.

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