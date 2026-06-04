The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has signed a contract for the operation of an integrated Contact Centre aimed at enhancing communication channels with the public, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve the beneficiary experience and facilitate access to its services. The initiative seeks to deliver more efficient and accessible services, while enabling faster responses to inquiries, complaints, and reports related to the non-banking financial sector supervised by the FSA.

The contract was signed by H.E. Abdullah bin Salim Al Salmi, Executive President of the FSA, and by Khalid bin Saleh Al Husseini, CEO of Labbik, on behalf of the company.

The launch of the Contact Centre forms part of the FSA’s plan to unify communication channels for complaints and inquiries through the deployment of advanced technological systems specialised in receiving, managing, and tracking requests. This will enhance service quality and increase beneficiary satisfaction. The Centre will handle general inquiries, follow up on complaints and reports, guide beneficiaries to the appropriate electronic services, and provide support and information on the services offered by the FSA to individuals and institutions.

To reinforce public engagement, the Contact Centre has been developed as a fully integrated operational system. This includes training specialised personnel, developing a knowledge base covering frequently asked questions, and establishing clear procedures for handling requests in line with international best practices in contact centre management.

The Contact Centre reflects the FSA’s continued commitment to enhancing transparency, facilitating access to services, and providing effective communication channels that improve engagement with various beneficiary groups. It also supports the FSA’s efforts to protect consumers and strengthen the efficiency of the non-banking financial sector.

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