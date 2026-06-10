Muscat – Muscat Municipality has begun testing an advanced road maintenance technology designed to repair potholes and pavement cracks more quickly and effectively.

The pilot project, implemented by the Directorate General of Projects and Landscaping, is part of the municipality’s efforts to adopt innovative solutions that support sustainable urban development and improve the quality of municipal services across the capital.

The new technology uses specialised equipment capable of treating road surface defects with minimal disruption to traffic flow. Unlike conventional repair methods, the system enables faster intervention and reduces the time required to complete maintenance work, helping authorities respond more efficiently to reports from residents and road users.

According to Muscat Municipality, the technology offers several advantages, including rapid execution, reduced road closures, lower operational costs and improved environmental sustainability through minimising waste generated during maintenance activities.

Municipality officials said the initiative reflects their commitment to modernising infrastructure maintenance practices while ensuring roads remain safe and serviceable. The technology is also expected to extend the lifespan of road surfaces by addressing defects at an early stage before they develop into larger and more costly problems.

The trial comes as the municipality continues to invest in smart and sustainable urban solutions that enhance the efficiency of public services and support the city’s long-term development goals. Authorities are increasingly exploring the use of advanced technologies to improve infrastructure management, optimise resource utilisation and raise service standards for residents.

If successful, the new system could be deployed more widely across Muscat’s road network, contributing to faster maintenance cycles and improved road conditions throughout the governorate.