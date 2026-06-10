Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has launched the second edition of its Hackathon, a three-day innovation challenge under its Ignite Digital Campaign 2026, aimed at developing digital solutions to improve business performance and support national development.

The event brings together PDO employees, university students, jobseekers, technology enthusiasts and innovators to design prototypes focused on cost savings, production optimisation, operational efficiency, digital enablement and scalable innovation.

PDO said the 2026 edition expands collaboration with academia, Omani SMEs and the wider technology ecosystem, reflecting efforts to connect industry expertise with emerging local talent.A key feature this year is a dedicated incubator and accelerator programme to support winning ideas beyond the competition stage. The programme aims to help implement selected solutions within PDO and open opportunities for wider market application.The solutions developed during the hackathon will be presented to a panel of expert judges on the final day.

PDO said the initiative supports its broader digital transformation journey, while contributing to Oman’s economic diversification objectives.

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