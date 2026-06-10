Dhofar – Al Mughsail road and bridge project in the Wilayat of Salalah has reached a significant milestone, with 85% of construction now complete. H E Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, announced that traffic is expected to commence on the new route and bridge in early July 2026. T

This vital project aims to improve traffic flow and enhance access to prominent tourism sites, including the Marneef Cave and the natural blowholes at Al Mughsail Beach, while simultaneously strengthening logistical connectivity within the Dhofar Governorate.

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