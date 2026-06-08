Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer in the Middle East, has awarded an AED2 billion ($544.56 million) contract to Engineering Contracting Company (ECC) as the main contractor for Capria East and Capria West, including Maravelle Residences, at Ghaf Woods.

The appointment marks a major construction milestone for Ghaf Woods, Dubai’s first forest living community, and reinforces Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to delivering sustainable, wellness-led destinations that bring together contemporary luxury living and nature-connected design.

Designed around the principles of eco-luxury and wellbeing, Capria East and Capria West will offer a premium selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplex residences. Inspired by the UAE’s iconic Ghaf tree, the development integrates forest landscapes, wellness-focused amenities and energy-efficient architecture to create a more nature-connected way of living.

Engineering Contracting Company brings five decades of local expertise, having been instrumental in defining the UAE construction landscape since 1975, when it first began delivering landmark developments across the UAE and Gulf region.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "In preparation for the delivery of Capria East and West and Maravelle Residences at Ghaf Woods, we are proud to appoint Engineering Contracting Company on a project of this stature. In redefining the residential landscape in Dubai, we will continue to partner with contractors that consider quality, innovation and sustainable development from a global best-practice perspective. In collaboration, we will create a community that raises the benchmark for holistic and nature-connected living.”

Nidal Hassoun, General Director of Engineering Contracting Company, said: “Capria East and West represent a defining moment for residential development in Dubai, and we are proud to stand alongside Majid Al Futtaim in bringing this vision to life. Ghaf Woods is unlike any community of its kind in the region, and the trust placed in Engineering Contracting Company to deliver Capria and Maravelle Residences reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable construction. We look forward to applying our expertise to create homes that connect residents with nature without compromising on the contemporary luxury they expect."

Ghaf Woods comprises 11 distinctive clusters, designed around dense greenery, wellness-focused amenities and outdoor experiences that encourage a more connected, active and community-oriented lifestyle.

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