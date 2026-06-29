DUBAI - Dubai has reinforced its position as one of the world's leading capitals of the sports economy, driven by an integrated strategic vision that has transformed sport into a vital economic sector with a growing contribution to gross domestic product, while supporting sustainable development goals and enhancing the emirate's appeal for investment, tourism and business.

The achievements made by Dubai in recent years reflect its success in leveraging sport as a driver of economic development by attracting and hosting major international tournaments and events, developing advanced sports infrastructure, and building an integrated ecosystem that combines investment, tourism, technology and sports media.

Under the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, the emirate aims to increase the sports sector's contribution to gross domestic product from AED10.17 billion annually to AED18.3 billion by 2033, representing an increase of approximately 80 percent compared with current levels.

The strategy also seeks to increase attendance at major sporting events from 1.67 million people annually to more than 4.1 million, while raising the number of major sporting events by up to 250 percent over the coming years.

With the launch of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the sports sector has emerged as one of the promising pillars of the new economy, driven by the rapid growth of sports tourism, broadcasting rights, commercial sponsorship, sports content creation and the digital economy linked to sport.

Dubai hosts more than 400 local and international sporting events each year across a wide range of disciplines, in addition to around 100 training camps for leading international clubs and national teams. This reflects the emirate's ability to attract major events and transform them into a sustainable economic driver supporting the hospitality, tourism, aviation, retail and services sectors.

Among the most prominent events is the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which for many years has attracted the world's leading tennis stars and received extensive regional and international media coverage, further strengthening Dubai's reputation as a global sporting destination.

Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, said the tournament's continued success reflects Dubai's leading position in hosting major sporting events, noting that international tournaments have become an influential platform for supporting the economy, tourism and the global promotion of the emirate, while enhancing its attractiveness for investment and sports partnerships.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Marathon has maintained its position among the world's leading marathon races, attracting thousands of runners from various nationalities each year in an event that directly benefits the hospitality, hotel, aviation and retail sectors.

Ahmed Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon, said sport represents an important economic driver for the emirate, given the tourism, investment and media returns generated by global sporting events, adding that the Dubai Marathon represents a successful model of the growing economic role of major sporting events.

In recent years, Dubai has expanded its portfolio of international competitions to include international golf tournaments, global mixed martial arts tours, international cricket competitions, as well as major running, cycling and marine sports events, helping diversify target audiences and enhance economic returns.

As part of its strategy to attract sports with broad fan bases, the launch of the Dubai Basketball project and the team's participation in the European ABA League marked a new strategic step in reinforcing the emirate's position as a regional and global hub for sports investment.

Dubai has also emerged as a leading destination for esports, one of the world's fastest-growing sports sectors, offering significant investment opportunities linked to the digital economy, content creation and youth engagement.

In this context, Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said events such as the Dubai Esports and Games Festival reflect the rapid growth of the sector and its increasing contribution to Dubai's creative economy by attracting participants and visitors of all ages and interests.

In football, Dubai has become a preferred destination for winter training camps for leading clubs and national teams, benefiting from its advanced infrastructure and world-class sports and hospitality facilities, generating direct and indirect economic returns across sectors linked to sports and tourism.

Dubai continues to strengthen its intellectual and investment leadership through hosting the Dubai International Sports Conference, which has become a global platform bringing together decision-makers, experts and sports stars to discuss the future of the sports industry, sports investment, innovation, technology and artificial intelligence in sport.

Major sporting events also enhance Dubai's global soft power through extensive international media coverage of its landmarks, sports venues and associated activities across international broadcasting channels and digital platforms, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.