Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has launched the Sas for Excellence initiative under its ‘Sas’ programme to support technology companies, aiming to strengthen digital sovereignty, localise technologies and build a competitive Omani digital industry capable of regional and global expansion.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Labour; Oman Investment Authority; Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority; Petroleum Development Oman and Development Bank.

Designed to enhance local digital self-sufficiency, the initiative will support national technology companies in developing and owning innovative digital products and services, while strengthening local content and creating a base of Omani firms capable of competing in international markets.

H E Dr Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology in MTCIT, said the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to advancing technology localisation and strengthening the national digital industry.

“The initiative enables Omani technology companies to develop and own local digital solutions and products, while building competitive capabilities based on national talent. This enhances digital sovereignty, supports local digital self-sufficiency and helps startups and technology companies expand regionally and globally,” he said.

H E Al Shidhani described the programme as an advanced model of collaboration between government entities, financing and investment institutions, and the private sector, aimed at building an integrated technology ecosystem that promotes innovation, growth and international competitiveness.

He explained that participating companies will be selected according to specific criteria and will receive a range of incentives designed to accelerate growth and facilitate entry into new markets.

The initiative will prioritise companies operating in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, electronic systems development and emerging technologies. Selected firms will receive wage support for up to 40 Omani employees per company, financing support of up to RO1mn, and competitive advantages in tenders issued by government entities and companies.

Mahmoud Abdullah Al Awaini, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance, said support for the initiative aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the Eleventh Five-Year Plan, which identify information technology as a key enabler of economic diversification. He noted that strengthening Omani technology companies would help attract both domestic and foreign investment while creating new opportunities in high-growth sectors.

Eng Badr Salim Al Maamari, Chairman of the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, said qualifying local technology companies would be given priority in selected government tenders and contracts.

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