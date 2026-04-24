DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recorded a 20 % reduction in truck-related traffic accidents in 2025, driven by enhanced road safety systems, infrastructure upgrades and regulatory improvements in the logistics sector.

In a statement, the RTA attributed the decline to its integrated efforts to enhance road safety, upgrade infrastructure, and refine regulatory frameworks for the logistics transport sector, supporting competitiveness, sustainability and the highest safety standards.

The RTA implemented three key initiatives aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency in the sector, a critical pillar supporting economic growth and supply chain efficiency.

Measures included installing rear underrun protection on trucks to reduce severe collisions, launching specialised training programmes for drivers and operators to improve technical and behavioural performance, and strengthening rapid response systems to promptly remove broken-down trucks from main roads.

The authority also conducted more than 30 awareness campaigns targeting freight companies and truck drivers to curb unsafe driving behaviours, including sudden lane changes, failure to maintain safe distance and improper reversing.

In addition, 14 truck rest areas were established across six strategic locations and logistics hubs to enhance traffic flow and road safety.

These efforts contributed to a 70 % reduction in permits issued for truck movement during restricted hours in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting improved compliance with new regulations.