Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes ​beat Wall Street ⁠estimates for first-quarter profit, as strong demand in its industrial ‌and energy technology unit offset drilling weakness caused by disruptions in the Middle East.

A ​surge in electricity demand from data centers, along with investments in liquefied ​natural gas (LNG), gas ​infrastructure and grid equipment, lifted orders in the IET unit.

First-quarter IET orders rose to $4.89 billion from $3.18 billion a year earlier.

However, ⁠disruptions in the Middle East weighed on oilfield services activity.

Its oilfield services and equipment (OFSE) division was under pressure, with revenue falling 7% year-on-year to $3.24 billion, primarily due to the disposition of its surface pressure ​control business ‌and regional ⁠disruptions.

Revenue from the ⁠Middle East/Asia region dropped 19% to $1.15 billion.

Baker Hughes and its peers ​have yet to benefit meaningfully from higher oil ‌prices following attacks on infrastructure in the ⁠Middle East and Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as producers remain cautious about increasing drilling.

Earlier this week, peer Halliburton warned disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz closure could cut current-quarter earnings by about 7 cents to 9 cents per share, even after beating first-quarter estimates.

Larger rival SLB, set to report on Friday, has also flagged a ‌potential 6-9 cent hit, citing operational disruptions in the ⁠region.

Baker Hughes posted an adjusted profit of ​58 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimates of 49 cents per share, according to data ​compiled by LSEG.

Revenue ‌came in at $6.59 billion, also above expectations ⁠of $6.35 billion.

(Reporting by Varun Sahay ​and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)