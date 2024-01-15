Forbes Middle East has released its third annual list of the Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East, spotlighting the business heads that are running the region’s biggest and most influential homegrown companies.

Combined, the 100 CEOs managed revenues of over $1 trillion in 2022. Their firms are collectively worth more than $5 trillion.

Amin H. Nasser, the President and CEO of the world’s largest crude oil producer Saudi Aramco, topped the Forbes list followed by the head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sultan Al Jaber and Emirates Group Chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in the second and third positions respectively.

Rounding up the top three spots, these three executives have retained their ranking for the third consecutive year.

The 2023 cohort represents leaders from 22 nationalities with Emiratis dominating the list with 23 entries, followed by Egyptians with 19 and Saudis with 18. These three groups comprise 60% of the ranking, signaling positive momentum for localization.

With 17 CEOs, the banking sector claimed the lion's share of entries, followed closely by real estate and construction with 14 and telecommunications with nine. Among the top 10 alone, six different industries are represented, illustrating the sector diversity in top leadership.

Against the recurring priority of sustainability this year, the leaders on this ranking have accelerated their corporate sustainability measures to align with global commitments, said the statement from Forbes.

Majid Al Futtaim – Holding’s Ahmed Galal Ismail led the group to achieve an 82% reduction in single-use plastic consumption in the first half of 2023.

The others in the Top 10 CEOs list include:

*Saad Sherida Al Kaabi - Deputy Chairman, President & CEO, QatarEnergy

*Isam Jasem Al Sager - Vice Chairman & Group CEO, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK Group)

*Nawaf S. Al Sabah - Deputy Chairman & CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

*Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem - Group Chairman & CEO, DP World

*Olayan Alwetaid - Group CEO of Saudi telecom group stc

*Syed Basar Shueb - CEO & Managing Director for International Holding Company (UAE) and Egyptian national Hatem Dowidar - who is the Group CEO of UAE telco giant e&.

To construct this ranking, Forbes Middle East assessed the CEOs using various metrics, including the individual's accomplishments and implemented innovations over the past year, size of their company, and their impact on their firm and the wider industry, said the top media group.

Only CEOs of companies headquartered in MENA were considered, it added..-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).