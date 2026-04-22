Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Wednesday the launch of Dubai Metro Gold Line, the city's first fully underground metro line and its largest transportation project to date.

The 42-kilometre (km) line involves a total investment of 34 billion UAE dirhams ($9.3 billion) and is scheduled to open on 9 September 2032, according to a post by Dubai Media Office.

Dubai Rail Network Plan 2032 (Dubai Media Office)

The Gold Line will pass through 15 key strategic areas across Dubai, strengthening transport links to 55 major real estate developments and is expected to serve around 1.5 million residents through 18 stations.

“Our future endeavours will not stop; rather, they will accelerate. Our plan is to build a better future for millions of people. We stand by our words and deliver on them,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The project, which will stretch from Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates, will increase the total length of the Dubai Metro network by 25 percent.

It will intersect the existing Red and Green Lines and enhance Dubai Metro's integration with Etihad Rail passenger stations in Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

In December 2024, Zawya Projects had reported that the AED 20.5 billion ($5.6 billion) Blue Line will become operational on 9 September 2029.

The Blue Line will serve nine areas with an estimated population of one million as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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