Egyptian Kuwaiti Real Estate Development Company (EK) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Grova, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, to develop a 295-feddan land parcel in West Cairo.

The mixed-use development in 6th of October City will be developed at a total investment exceeding 270 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.25 billion).

Under the agreement, Grova will be responsible for development, management and operation of the project.

The master plan will comprise of residential commercial, administrative, medical and entertainment facilities. The residential component will include apartments and villas, with apartments accounting for the largest share of the project.

The agreement forms part of EK’s strategy to accelerate development of its land portfolio and enhance returns from its assets while supporting Egypt’s urban expansion plans.

Last week, Grova had announced that construction works are underway at 'Grova East Hills,’ its villas-only development in East Cairo. The 300-acre community has been master planned by 10 Design with landscaping by UK-based SRLA with Hassan Allam Construction appointed as the main contractor.

In November 2025, Grova was awarded a 3.3 billion Saudi riyals ($880 million) mixed-use project in Khozam district under an agreement between Hassan Allam Holding and Saudi partner Tilal Real Estate with National Housing Company (NHC).

(1 US Dollar = 51.44 Egyptian Pounds)

​(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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