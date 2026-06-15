The number of guests in hotels rated 3-5 stars in Oman reached 696,911 guests by the end of April 2026, while hotel revenues amounted to RO96 million ($250 million).

The latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that Omani guests continued to top the list of hotel visitors.

Their numbers increased by 3.5% to reach 246,934 guests compared to the same period in 2025.

Guests from the European continent came in second place with 220,015 guests, followed by the Asian continent with 106,189 guests, citizens of the GCC countries with 40,322 guests, and other Arab countries with 25,714 guests.

Furthermore, the number of guests from the Americas reached 23,992, Oceania recorded 7,083 guests, while the number of guests from the African continent amounted to 5,054.

Hotels classified from three to five stars recorded an occupancy rate of 50.2% by the end of April 2026.

Statistics indicated a decline in the total number of guests by 15.9% compared to the same period in 2025, which had recorded 829,052 guests.

Similarly, hotel revenues decreased by 12.2% compared to RO 109,484,000 during the corresponding period last year.

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