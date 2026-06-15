Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in May 2026 amounted to QAR 1,732,085,265.

Data from the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that ,425 real estate transactions were recorded during the month.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen topped the list for the most active transactions in terms of financial value, according to the real estate market index, followed by Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor&Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal.

The real estate market index for May 2026 showed that the financial value of transactions in Doha municipality amounted to QAR 599,019,846.

In Al Rayyan, the financial values of transactions was QAR 538,610,301, while in Al Dhaayen it was QAR 368,365,531.

Transactions in Al Wakrah recorded QAR 97,774,957, Umm Salal amounted to QAR 88,777,053, Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded QAR 57,143,617, while Al Shamal recorded QAR 22,393,960.

In terms of the traded area index, indicators revealed that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen municipalities were the most active in terms of traded real estate areas during May 2026: Al Rayyan 47 percent, followed by Doha 18 percent, and Al Dhaayen 15 percent.

Al Wakrah recorded 7 percent, Umm Salal and Al Khor and Al Dhakira followed with 5 percent, and Al Shamal 3 percent, of the total traded areas.

Concerning the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during May were Al Rayyan with 33 percent, followed by Doha with 26 percent, and Al Dhaayen with 16 percent.

Al Wakrah recorded traded transactions of 9 percent, followed by Umm Salal and Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 6 percent each and Al Shamal 4 percent of the total real estate transactions.

An average per square foot prices for May ranged between (713-831) in Doha, (251-516) in Al Wakrah, (393-400) in Al Rayyan, (278-469) in Umm Salal, (353-714) in Al Dhaayen, (235-322) in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and (180-188) in Al Shamal.

The trading volume revealed the highest value of 10 properties sold in May were in Al Dhaayen (five) properties, Doha (four) properties and Al Rayyan (one) property.

As for the volume of mortgage transactions in May, the number of transactions amounted to 131, with a total value of QAR 11,046,193,130.

Doha recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 58 transactions, equivalent to 44.3 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan with 32 transactions, equivalent to 24.4 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, and Umm Salal with 19 transactions equivalent to 14.5 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, then Al Dhaayen with 15 transactions, equivalent to 11.5 percent, followed by Al Wakrah with 6 transactions, equivalent to 4.6 percent, then Al Khor and Al Dhakira with one transaction equivalent 0.8 percent.

As to the value of mortgages, the municipality of Doha came in the lead with a value of QAR 5,884,033,748, with Al Khor and Al Dhakira recording the lowest value of QAR 3,472,000.

As for residential units, their trading movement during May recorded 118 deals with a total value of QAR 200,941,660.

This data confirms the continued strong growth of the Qatari real estate sector in various investment and commercial fields, thanks to the new decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to the laws that attract local and foreign capital, which enhances its position as one of the most important components of the national economy.

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