Dubai will award strategic projects worth more than 55 billion UAE dirhams ($14.98 billion) as part of the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in the coming months, according to the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Work on the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion continues according to the approved timeline, with phase 1 scheduled to begin operations in 2032,” he said in a post on social messaging platform X.

Contracts worth AED 13 billion are currently being executed and more than 10 million work hours have been completed over the past 15 months, Sheikh Hamdan added.

Al Maktoum International Airport is being developed to handle more than a quarter of a billion passengers annually, supporting Dubai’s long-term economic growth, he said.

Dubai’s major projects continue to advance with steady progress and confidence, Sheikh Hamdan stated.

Al Maktoum International Airport will have an annual capacity of more than 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo. It will have five parallel runways, 2 passenger terminals, seven concourses and 430 aircraft stands.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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