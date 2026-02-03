On the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the US-based The Boring Company, a specialist in advanced tunnel systems and innovative passenger transport solutions, to commence the implementation of a cutting-edge passenger transport tunnel project in Dubai, branded Dubai Loop.

The project will deploy advanced technologies designed to transform Dubai’s mobility ecosystem, while enhancing transport efficiency and ensuring smoother traffic movement in high-density urban areas.

The agreement was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, and James Fitzgerald, Global Vice President of Business Development at The Boring Company, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, implementation of the first phase of the project will commence with the construction of a 6.4km pilot route, comprising four stations and linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for expansion into the full project alignment, which will extend up to 22.2 km and include 19 stations, connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.

Dubai Loop project involves the construction of tunnels with a diameter of 3.6 metres, dedicated to vehicle transport. The tunnels will be developed using advanced tunnelling technologies that enable faster delivery, lower construction costs, and reduced impact on existing roads and utilities compared with conventional transport systems.

The cost of implementing the first phase of the route is estimated at approximately AED565 million, with an anticipated delivery period of around one year following the completion of design works and required preparations. The total cost of the full route is estimated at approximately AED2 billion, with an expected implementation period of around three years.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “The project represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s transport ecosystem, as it enhances integration between different mobility modes and provides flexible and efficient first- and last-mile solutions. Studies have demonstrated the project’s efficiency in terms of capacity and operating costs, with the pilot route expected to serve around 13,000 passengers per day, while the full route is projected to have a total capacity of approximately 30,000 passengers per day.”

He added, “The signing of the agreement is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading global companies in the fields of innovation and advanced technologies. The agreement supports efforts to further cement Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities in the deployment of future mobility solutions and the adoption of advanced technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and facilitating the movement of residents and visitors across the Emirate, while keeping pace with its rapid urban and economic growth.”

Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company, said, “We are proud to partner with the RTA, one of the world’s leading entities in adopting innovative solutions in the transport sector. Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering advanced, safe, and highly efficient tunnelling solutions that support Dubai’s vision for sustainable and future mobility.”

During last year’s WGS, Dubai’s RTA signed an agreement with the US-based The Boring Company to study the implementation of the project in Dubai. As part of the study phase, RTA provided the company with geotechnical data, information on utilities and structures, environmental risk assessments, as well as the specifications and standards adopted for transport systems in Dubai.

In turn, the company was responsible for submitting technical studies, safety information, and development details related to the system and the proposed alignments, in collaboration with leading international consultancies and under the supervision of financial and legal advisers, with the aim of identifying the optimal partnership model for the project.