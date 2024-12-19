The 20.5 billion UAE dirham ($5.6 billion) Dubai Metro Blue Line will become operational on September 9, 2029, after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded the contract to Turkey’s MAPA-Limak consortium.

The metro line will span 30 km and include 14 stations, the Dubai Media Office said in a post on messaging platform X (formerly Twitter).

The estimated daily ridership is 200,000 passengers by 2030, which will increase to 240,000 passengers by 2040.

The capacity of the Blue Line will be 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions through 28 trains.

The project will increase the value of land and properties around its station by up to 25 percent. The metro will service residential areas, academic zones, and development projects estimated to have a population of 1 million residents by 2040.

The Blue Line will reduce traffic congestion on road corridors by 20 percent, offering travel times between 10 and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and key areas.

