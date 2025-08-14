The City of Cape Town’s plan to repurpose a prime 4.5ha site in Three Anchor Bay—originally earmarked for affordable housing—is now subject to a public-participation process, allowing residents to provide input on the proposal.

Valued at R700m, Erf 2187 in Green Point could become the headquarters and terminus of a proposed sky-train, forming part of an ambitious expansion of the V&A Waterfront at Granger Bay.

If given the green light, the elevated rail line will run along the unfinished Foreshore freeway to Woodstock, and will include links to Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and the Cape Town Cruise Terminal.

Forecasts indicate that the rail network — led by South African development engineer Gareth Ramsay — will have the capacity to carry 30,000 passengers per hour in each direction, meeting the transport needs of the city’s growing number of visitors.

Last year alone, the V&A Waterfront attracted 24 million visitors, Cape Town Stadium over 1 million, and the CTICC 700,000.

It has been put forward that the Sky Train be integrated with Cape Town’s existing Metrorail network.

The public comment period will end on Monday, 25 August 2025. Feedback can be submitted online.

