KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) reported financial expenditures of approximately KD 391.3 million in 2025 for projects signed or tendered within the South Saad Al-Abdullah Housing Project, which is one of Kuwait’s largest and most ambitious strategic housing projects.

The approved projects during the year included the construction, supply, implementation, and maintenance of high-voltage main power stations, extensive infrastructure works in several residential suburbs, irrigation reservoir buildings, electrical substations, and consultancy services for project management and supervision.

Specifically, the projects within the South Saad Al-Abdullah Housing Project comprised the construction of four high-voltage main power stations and three major infrastructure tenders covering all residential suburbs.

The scope of work also included consultancy contracts for management and supervision of implementation, reflecting an integrated approach that combines engineering execution with technical oversight to ensure compliance with approved standards and project timelines.

According to informed sources, this level of spending underscores PAHW’s commitment to accelerating progress on the project, which serves as a cornerstone of the state’s plan to address the backlog of housing applications and provide comprehensive infrastructure for future urban development.

The massive housing project aims to create a fully integrated residential city with essential services, including road networks, electricity, water, and sewage systems, all built to the highest approved technical and engineering standards and in line with sustainable development requirements.

This level of financial investment highlights the strategic importance of the South Saad Al-Abdullah project, not only as a housing project but also as an economic driver supporting the contracting, engineering, and related supply chain sectors. Also, the city’s contracts and projects are progressing ahead of schedule.

