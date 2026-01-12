High-voltage battery issue affects certain 2024 to 2026 models sold in Gauteng.

Volvo Car South Africa has issued a safety recall for 372 EX30 electric vehicles following a potential fault in the high-voltage battery system that could, in rare cases, lead to overheating and a fire risk.

The recall was announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and affects EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and EX30 Twin Motor Performance models from the 2024 to 2026 model years. The affected vehicles were sold from 29 December 2025 in Gauteng.

According to Volvo Car South Africa, the issue occurs when the vehicle’s high-voltage battery is charged to a high level, which could, in exceptional cases, cause the battery to overheat and trigger a thermal event.

As a precautionary measure, owners of affected vehicles have been instructed to limit the maximum charge level to 70% until a permanent fix is available.

Free inspections and repairs

Volvo said customers should contact their nearest authorised Volvo dealership to arrange an inspection and any necessary repairs. All work related to the recall will be carried out free of charge.

The NCC urged consumers to act promptly to reduce safety risks associated with the defect.

