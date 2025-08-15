Leading UAE developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of Capri One, a new phase at the Riverside Views project being developed as part of its master community Damac Riverside in Dubai.

Located in Dubai Investments Park near Expo City Dubai, Damac Riverside Views is quietly central, providing easy access to key roads and major highways.

The new phase, Capri One at Damac Riverside Views, will include stylish one and two-bedroom apartments, said Damac in a statement.

The residences positioned on either side of the river will blend urban energy with stunning waterfront views and bring an extraordinary lifestyle for residents, it stated.

Speaking at the official launch, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Damac Properties, said: "As Dubai continues to evolve, so do we, shaping its skyline with homes that are not just iconic but intuitively designed for how people truly want to live. The community is in Dubai’s next-generation residential hub."

"It is in perfect proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, making it close enough for convenient travel, yet secluded enough to preserve a peaceful riverside lifestyle. Our new phase invites residents to slow down, reconnect, and rediscover the outdoors, with curated green spaces, thoughtful water features, and a soft rhythm of community life,." she stated.

According to her, the Riverside Views will boast world-class amenities including a clubhouse, a floating island restaurant, a Zen Spa, a Portofino Restaurant, and a hydroponic farm providing fresh greens daily.

"With a focus on health and wellness, fitness facilities by the water and a floating chess stage will be accessible to residents, as well as a floating opera, essential oil lakes, and Peace Rooms designed to encourage mindfulness and creativity," she stated.

Damac said this phase is a perfect opportunity for first-time home buyers, young couples and investors alike.

The one-bedroom units have been priced at AED993,000 onwards, while the two-bedroom unit starts from AED1.9 million onwards.

The new phase and launch from Damac comes after the resounding success of townhouses and apartments launched at Damac Riverside earlier, which were sold out, stated Sajwani.

As an introductory offer, Damac has unveiled attractive payment plans of 0.25% for the project.

"Under this, customers only need to pay an easy monthly payment of AED2,499 ($680.3 million) and they get to experience luxurious apartments and a community with fantastic amenities," she added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

