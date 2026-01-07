The Emirate of Ajman recorded 1,623 real estate transactions worth AED2.78 billion in December, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said Al Jurf Industrial 2 recorded the highest transaction value at AED28 million, while 198 mortgage transactions exceeded AED339.8 million, according to the Ajman Real Estate Index.

He said December saw record-breaking activity driven by rising direct demand, highlighting the strength of Ajman’s real estate sector, while Emirates City Ajman led major developments and Al Helio 2 topped the most traded neighbourhoods.