Dubai-listed Union Properties has launched the second residential tower within its 2 billion UAE dirhams ($544.59 million) Mirdad master-planned development in Motor City.

The 31-storey Mirdad Tower 2 will house a mix of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, along with a limited collection of loft residences, the developer said in a statement.

The developer launched the master development in October 2025, comprising four towers with 1,087 apartments.

Work started on the project in December, with all the towers expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The Mirdad master plan incorporates smart building technologies, high-efficiency energy systems, landscaped green spaces, and EV charging infrastructure across 50 percent of parking spaces.

These features align with Union Properties’ commitment to responsible development and future-ready urban solutions, said CEO Amer Khansaheb.

Last October, Union Properties launched its AED 2 billion mixed-use ‘Takaya’ project in Motor City.

