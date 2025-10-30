Dubai-listed Union Properties has launched the 2 billion UAE dirham ($544.59 million) Mirdad project in Motor City master development in Dubai, with plans to complete construction by the fourth quarter of 2028.

Spanning 356,931 square feet, the development comprises four towers with 1,087 apartments.

The project will feature over 26 indoor and outdoor amenities, including wellness-focused spaces such as a pocket Zen garden, a yoga lawn, spas, and resort-style pools, as well as coworking hubs and multipurpose halls.

In addition, the project features EV chargers across 50 percent of its available parking, landscaped green areas for low-impact living, and high-performance facades to provide thermal and acoustic insulation, reducing cooling demand.

The company plans to expand its development portfolio to AED 6 billion to meet the growing demand for mid- to high-end homes, said Amer Khansaheb, CEO of Union Properties.

In October 2025, the developer had launched its AED 2 billion ($544.51 million) mixed-use ‘Takaya’ project in Motor City.

