Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), announced the inauguration of AWOT Global Logistics Corporation’s regional headquarters.

The move reflects the confidence of one of the world’s leading logistics services and solutions providers in Dubai’s dynamic business environment and its position as a global hub for supply chains and cross-border trade.

The new regional headquarters was inaugurated by Arif Al Khouri, Senior Vice President of Customer Services at Dubai Airport Freezone, and Chris Yang, General Manager of AWOT MENA Region, in the presence of David Lee, Chief Operating Officer, Kenny Li, Chief Commercial Officer, Sophia Zeng, VP Overseas Units, and Kai Zhang, Sales Director from AWOT Corporation, alongside officials from both sides. The occasion reflects the strategic importance of this step in supporting the company’s regional expansion and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for supply chains and logistics services.

The establishment of AWOT’s new headquarters at DAFZ comes as part of the company’s strategy to enhance its regional presence and support its operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe from Dubai, leveraging the emirate’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and globally competitive logistics capabilities.

This step reflects Dubai Airport Freezone’s commitment to attracting leading global companies in advanced logistics sectors and supporting the growth of international trade and smart supply chains, through the provision of an integrated business ecosystem within its economic zones. thereby reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub and a strategic gateway linking Asia with regional and international markets.

Arif Al Khouri, Senior Vice President of Customer Services at Dubai Airport Freezone, said, “The opening of AWOT’s regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone reflects the confidence that major global companies place in Dubai and reaffirms the emirate’s ability to provide an integrated business environment that supports expansion and sustainable growth. This step aligns with our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for supply chains and logistics services, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and position it among the world’s top three global cities.”

Al Khouri added, “At Dubai Airport Freezone, we are committed to leveraging our advanced infrastructure and strategic location in close proximity to Dubai International Airport to support the company’s global operations and enable it to manage supply chains with high efficiency, in line with the rapid growth of regional and global trade movements.”

Chris Yang, General Manager of AWOT MENA Region, said, “The opening of our regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone represents a pivotal milestone and a clear strategic commitment in AWOT’s regional and global expansion journey. By establishing our presence here, we are positioning ourselves closer to our customers, closer to opportunity, while reinforcing our long-term commitment. Dubai provides an ideal platform to lead and scale our integrated logistics solutions, thanks to its advanced logistics infrastructure, ease of doing business, and its strategic location connecting key global markets”.

Headquartered in China, AWOT employs more than 1,500 people and operates an extensive network of 55 self-operated locations across China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, in addition to a strategic presence in North America and Europe. The company also maintains a global partner network comprising more than 300 agents across over 100 countries. It ranks among the world’s top 10 air freight companies, having been placed 9th globally in the 2025 ranking by Armstrong & Associates, with over 1,800 exclusive charter flights from Asia to USA, Latin American, Europe, Middle East and Asia, and an air cargo volume of approximately 780,000 metric tonnes.

AWOT maintains a strong track record of partnerships with leading global companies across technology and industrial sectors, in addition to collaboration with major international airlines and maritime shipping companies strengthening its ability to deliver integrated and high-efficiency logistics solutions across diverse markets.

From its new regional headquarters, AWOT will lead operations across air, sea, land freight, cross-border transportation, specialised freight services, and project logistics management, while also coordinating the company’s regional and international partnerships. This will be supported by DAFZ through connecting AWOT to an integrated ecosystem of logistics service providers, customs authorities, clearance agents, and distribution partners, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling flexible and effective solutions.

The new regional headquarters will support the development of advanced business models by the deployment of AWOT’s cloud-based digital solutions and advanced tracking and analytics systems, contributing to improved operational efficiency and added value for regional supply chains.

Dubai Airport Freezone will continue to provide the technical and institutional support required to facilitate the company’s expansion within the freezone, including streamlining regulatory and customs procedures, and connecting AWOT to an integrated partner ecosystem within Dubai’s business environment. In parallel, the company will leverage its global expertise and international network to support the growth of Dubai’s logistics ecosystem and explore future expansion opportunities for its partners within the region.