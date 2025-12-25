PHOTO
Mainland China stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Shanghai benchmark marking its seventh straight winning session, led by gains in aerospace and robot shares, while Hong Kong was closed for the Christmas holidays.
** At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was 0.47% higher, while the blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.18%.
** Aerospace and robot shares were among the biggest winners, with sub-indexes tracking the two sectors jumping 4.39% and 2.84%, respectively.
** The property sector gave up earlier gains, even as Beijing further relaxed some property purchase restrictions to stabilise the wobbling sector. The CSI 300 Real Estate index , which tracks the industry, fell 0.34%.
** Beijing's municipal authorities further eased curbs on home purchases on Wednesday, lowering the threshold for home-buying qualifications, in the latest efforts to boost demand amid worsening home prices in the Chinese capital.
** China's central bank pledged to stabilise market expectations and keep the exchange rate "basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level", a meeting readout released on Wednesday showed.
** Hong Kong's market is closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holidays. Trading will resume on December 29.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard)