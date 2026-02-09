China stocks had their best day in a month on Monday while Hong ‍Kong shares ‍also rebounded, inspired by a record-breaking performance on Wall Street, and bullish ​Asian markets led by Japan.

** Brokerages, meanwhile, recommend investors cling to their stock holdings ⁠ahead of next week's Lunar New Year festival, saying the correction, which had brought ⁠the China ‌market down over 4% from its January 29 peak, likely ended.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 1.6% while the Shanghai Composite Index ⁠gained 1.4%, both rising the most since early January.

** In Hong Kong, benchmark Hang Seng rose 1.8%.

** Risk appetite grew after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 50,000 mark for the first time ⁠on Friday.

** Japanese stocks swept to ​record peaks on Monday after Sanae Takaichi scored a landslide win in Sunday's snap election.

** Caitong ‍Securities said China's stock turnover is shrinking ahead of the week-long holiday, but the index is starting ​to rise, "signalling the market correction is almost over."

** "Investors who are willing to hold the stocks through the festival will be rewarded," Caitong said.

** Guosheng Securities, Haitong International and Huajin Securities dispensed similar advice.

** Chinese film producers, media and entertainment stocks led gains as investors bet holiday spending will boost their revenue.

** Real-world-asset-related stocks, such as Guotai Junan International and GCL Energy Technology, rose on bets that they'd benefit from Beijing's move to set up a legal framework for RWA tokenisation ⁠business.

** The UBS SDIC Silver Futures fund rebounded ‌8% after notching a straight week of daily down limit losses, as prices of the metal bounced.

** China and Hong Kong gold-linked stocks also bounced, after ‌news that ⁠China's central bank extended its gold buying spree for a 15th month in January.

(Reporting ⁠by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Mrigank Dhaniwala)