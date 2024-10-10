Dubai-listed Union Properties has launched its new 2 billion UAE dirhams ($544.51 million) mix-use ‘Takaya’ project in Motor City master development.

The project will be constructed over a plot area spanning 436,175 sq. ft, overlooking the Dubai Autodrome and a 500-metre retail boulevard. It comprises three residential towers with 744 “affordable luxurious” apartments.

The Takaya project will have 150 parking spaces equipped with EV chargers. The project’s design includes high-performance facades and will use a 450,000 square feet plot to create parks, a large central garden and other green spaces.

The handover is expected to be in Q4 2027.

The UAE’s real estate market is projected to reach $0.7 trillion by 2024, the developer said in a statement. Between 2024 and 2028, an annual growth rate of 3.03% is expected, resulting in a market volume of $0.80 trillion by 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

