UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 70 per cent of the work has been completed on its premium Beachfront I project in Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City, Dubai.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the project’s structure is fully ready, with blockwork and internal plastering standing at 98 per cent completion. Tiling works have reached 50 per cent, while HVAC and MEP installations stand at 83 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.

Façade works are at 29 per cent, external works are at 15 per cent, and overall finishes have progressed to 49%, it stated.

Supported by a workforce of 3,200, construction remains firmly on track for completion in Q4 2025, it added.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Beachfront in Riviera is rapidly taking shape, showcasing our dedication to delivering communities that perfectly blend sophistication with functionality."

"As we move closer to completion, our focus remains on surpassing the expectations of our valued investors and end-users, while further enriching Dubai’s skyline with developments that will stand the test of time," he added.

On completion, the Riviera Beachfront will boast three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, and retail spaces.

Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

