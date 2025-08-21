Marquis Developers, a Dubai-based developer specialising in luxurious family residences, has unveiled its seventh project - Marquis One - within the Arjan community.

Announcing the launch, Marquis Developers said the 22-storey tower will deliver nearly 500 lifestyle homes - ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments - when completed in 2028.

The developer had earlier launched six residential projects, of which two – 2020 Marquis and Marquis Signature – have already been delivered to the customers.

Work is currently under way on its 630 homes spread across its varous projects, said a statement from Marquis Developers.

Of these, more than 250 units will be delivered during the period ranging from Q4 this year untill Q1 2026, it stated.

The Marquis One project will be bigger and taller than the previous ones, and is set to add over 480 units to Marquis’ inventory of luxurious, functional and upscale apartments, said the statement.

It offers elegantly designed studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments that redefines community living within a residential building, it stated.

This is for the first time Marquis added studio apartments in their collection of projects in Arjan, crafting living spaces for upwardly mobile professionals, couples and young families within the community.

To further enhance the community experience, Marquis has dedicated some units as guest houses within the building, said the developer.

This would enable residents to book a stay for visiting family and friends within their own building instead of having to find hotel accommodation, it added.

"We are delighted to unveil our new project – Marquis One – the largest project in our portfolio so far, that takes upscale community living to a new level," remarked its Managing Director Mezuk Mohamad.

"Home is where happiness is. Known for developing luxurious projects focused on functionality and lifestyle, and offering them at an affordable price has been our signature in Dubai’s real estate and Marquis One takes it to the next level. With every new project, we are adding new luxury lifestyle community elements that enrich people’s lives," he added.

In order to celebrate its success and to reward its sales partners, Marquis Developers hosted a gala awards ceremony which was attended by some of Dubai’s most prominent real estate agencies and other special guests who also got the first preview of Marquis One.

At the event, the company honoured the leading property agents for their individual sales contributions as well as the top 5 real estate agencies for their performance with Marquis projects during the first half.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PB Navas Khan said Marquis homes promise both comfortable living environment and lucrative investment opportunities.

"Trust is the cornerstone of our business, and timely delivery of superior homes is instrumental in fostering customer confidence. Our track record over the past seven years speaks volumes about our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction," he stated.

"We are proud of our sales team and sales partners who have been selling our luxury homes to buyers. We are very pleased to honour them for their commitment and support and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with them," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

