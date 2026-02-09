Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) Companies Incorporation and Licensing Committee has authorized SAFE Real Estate Investment Fund to operate as a real estate investment fund, Madinet Masr announced in a bourse disclosure.

The FRA greenlighted the establishment of SAFE, the first platform in Egypt to enable fractional ownership of real estate, last September.

In September 2025, Madinet Masr revealed that SAFE managed transactions worth a total of EGP 300 million in less than six months since its launch in December 2024.

This included the facilitation of the sale of more than 5,600 property shares and attracting over 65,000 users.